Photographer captures turkey strutting around Cambria — just in time for Thanksgiving

This fine tom is one of many wild turkeys that roam in various neighborhoods and areas of Cambria.
Large rafters of turkeys often swarm across roads and in meadows — one flock of 23 yearlings and young ones, including a few males trying to put on juvenile displays of spread tail feather, was seen strutting down Pickwick Lane on Nov. 9.
Elisabeth Haug, who lives on Park Hill, took this photo alongside Lodge Hill’s Ardath Drive. She said that in her neck of the woods, “there are no turkeys ... Very little wildlife. Only a few squirrels” and an occasional deer, so she goes to other sections of town to find her photo subjects.
Haug is a professional photographer who specializes in portraits of horses and pets. “I’ve been interested in photography my whole life,” she said, “and when I retired from breeding Icelandic horses, it became my main occupation.”
To see more of Haug’s work, go to ehaug.com/porfolio.
