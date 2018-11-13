Cambria cyclists celebrate final daylight-savings ride

Cambria Bike Kids riders and mentors celebrate a vivid sunset on Exotic Gardens Drive Nov. 1, taking a break from their final daylight-saving-time afternoon ride together. From now on, a good chunk of each shared ride will be done in the dark (the cyclists will use the lights that are part of their safety equipment, according to Bike Kids founder-coach Aaron Linn.)
The group received a $4,000 grant from the Cambria Community Council Monday, Nov. 5, Linn said.
With those funds, “We will continue to take in new riders, providing them with basics, helmets, lights, bike upgrades and assistance in purchasing bikes where necessary.” Linn said the donations also “can help in future race entries if a kid progresses and wants to race.
He added that Cambria’s “Bike Kitchen also is improving its capability to work on bikes by purchasing tools, and we even have purchased tools towards building frames. Jim Pitton plans to offer frame-building classes/lessons” to youngsters who are interested. And “we have a jig for fashioning frames and welding them together from scratch and painting.”
For details on Cambria Bike Kids, contact Linn at 805-909-9651.
