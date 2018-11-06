Country Coast Classic Bike Ride fundraiser pulls in money for Cambria students

Money raised by the 2018 Gene Cerise Country Coast Classic Bike Ride — totaling $22,150 — has been distributed to youth-related programs for students at Coast Union High School, Cambria Grammar School and Santa Lucia Middle School.
The June 2018 ride — 150 riders paid for routes varying from 25, 50 and 75 miles — provided $2,000 each to the grammar school’s YMCA after-school and YMCA summer-camp program. The grammar school’s fifth-graders received $1,000 for the Yosemite NatureBridge event; and the fourth-graders received $1,000 for the Rancho El Chorro Outdoor School. Other smaller grants were also awarded.
The middle school’s eight-graders were granted $1,000 for a field trip to San Francisco and the seventh-graders received $1,000 for a field trip to the Channel Islands and $800 for a field trip to the Monterey Aquarium. The middle school benefited from $1,000 for the YMCA after-school program; other smaller grants were provided.
Coast Union students received a total of $2,500 for various programs: art programs, safe and sober graduation, drama and the girl’s basketball tournament. Cambria youths in general will benefit from the following grants: $1,000 for the Kid’s Bike Program (Cambria Bike Kitchen); $1,000 for the Boy Scouts Summer Camp; $1,000 for the Cambria Connection Summer Lunch Program; $500 for Girl Scouts Camp Out; $1,000 for “School Clothes for Local Students” and $1,000 for ArtBeat Performing Arts Clubs.
Next year’s Country Coast Classic Bike Ride is set for June 22, 2019. For more information about the nonprofit, visit www.countycoastclassic.org.
