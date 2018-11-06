Riders had the wind in their faces coming back from Ragged Point on June 25 during the Gene Cerise Country Coast Classic Bike Ride.
Riders had the wind in their faces coming back from Ragged Point on June 25 during the Gene Cerise Country Coast Classic Bike Ride. Bill Hughes
The Cambrian

Country Coast Classic Bike Ride fundraiser pulls in money for Cambria students

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

November 06, 2018 11:05 AM

Money raised by the 2018 Gene Cerise Country Coast Classic Bike Ride — totaling $22,150 — has been distributed to youth-related programs for students at Coast Union High School, Cambria Grammar School and Santa Lucia Middle School.

The June 2018 ride — 150 riders paid for routes varying from 25, 50 and 75 miles — provided $2,000 each to the grammar school’s YMCA after-school and YMCA summer-camp program. The grammar school’s fifth-graders received $1,000 for the Yosemite NatureBridge event; and the fourth-graders received $1,000 for the Rancho El Chorro Outdoor School. Other smaller grants were also awarded.

The middle school’s eight-graders were granted $1,000 for a field trip to San Francisco and the seventh-graders received $1,000 for a field trip to the Channel Islands and $800 for a field trip to the Monterey Aquarium. The middle school benefited from $1,000 for the YMCA after-school program; other smaller grants were provided.

Coast Union students received a total of $2,500 for various programs: art programs, safe and sober graduation, drama and the girl’s basketball tournament. Cambria youths in general will benefit from the following grants: $1,000 for the Kid’s Bike Program (Cambria Bike Kitchen); $1,000 for the Boy Scouts Summer Camp; $1,000 for the Cambria Connection Summer Lunch Program; $500 for Girl Scouts Camp Out; $1,000 for “School Clothes for Local Students” and $1,000 for ArtBeat Performing Arts Clubs.

Next year’s Country Coast Classic Bike Ride is set for June 22, 2019. For more information about the nonprofit, visit www.countycoastclassic.org.

