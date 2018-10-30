Annual Santa Lucia Middle School book fair winding down

The annual Santa Lucia Middle School book fair in Cambria winds up soon, so book lovers and school-library supporters should make their selections quickly.
Fair hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1, and from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the final day, Friday, Nov. 2.
The event provides students at every reading level with the engaging and affordable books they want to read, which can translate into having many of them read more books, more often. (Some adults like young-adult books, too, because they can be good reads for all ages. Just think of Harry Potter!).
According to school officials, reading for pleasure inside and outside of school has real and long-lasting benefits.
Everyone is encouraged to attend the fair in person. But this year, shoppers also can peruse and purchase online whenever they wish during the week, a convenience especially for those with busy schedules, an inability to get to the school, or who live out of the area. For details, to browse or buy, go to www.scholastic.com/bf/santalucia.
The fair encourages students to read while providing funds and books for the school’s library.
For every book purchased at the fair or online, the school earns credit to buy a book for library shelves. Shipping and delivery to North Coast homes is free.
Some buyers purchase books and then donate them to the library. To do that online, choose the button “Classroom Wish List” and purchase a book from the list chosen by the school’s staff.
