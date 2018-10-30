Craft lovers, get all your holiday gifts at these annual North Coast events

There’ll be a couple of annual North Coast opportunities soon to shop for handmade gifts (including for your Thanksgiving hosts) at two events featuring locally created crafts.
The Cambria Craft Circle Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at the Fellowship Hall of Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive.
The event features jewelry, quilts, hats and scarves, photo cards, baby items, prayer shawls, totes and purses, aprons, kitchen towels and many other hand-made items, including some that are hand-painted, beaded or Christmas-themed.
There’ll be a bake sale, free coffee and dessert and a raffle. All proceeds go to local charities.
The following Thursday, Nov. 15, the Cambria Neighbors’ Club Craft Faire will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive.
Local artists will be offering handmade crafts, glass art, jewelry, ceramics, paintings and more. (Cash and personal checks only, please).
