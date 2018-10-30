Here’s what you need to know about Veterans Day celebrations in Cambria

Many veterans’ groups will observe Veterans Day 2018 on the Monday holiday, Nov. 12. But Cambria’s American Legion Post No. 432 will honor the occasion a day earlier, on Nov. 11 — the 100th anniversary of when World War I ended.
Nov. 11 has been the official Veterans Day since 1954, when Congress gave that title to what had been called Armistice Day.
Cambria’s remembrance event will begin at 1 p.m., rather than its usual 11 a.m. start time. Those two extra hours will allow church goers to attend religious services before the Legion event begins.
The ceremony honoring all who have served or are serving in the U.S. military will be held inside the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
There’ll be musical tributes by Maddy Scott (national anthem), Al Curtice (“Stand Up for America”) and Randy Schwalbe’s Cambria Service Chorus (service songs and other patriotic numbers). Town Crier Bev Praver will perform “A Cry for Peace.”
Dan Dale, commander of Post 66 Legion Riders, will be the keynote speaker.
Dale has spent his entire life in public service, starting with scouting service project and proceeding to Navy enlistment at the age of 18. He served two years “up the rivers” in Vietnam, working in combat intelligence and air control. In 1969, Dale became a training officer for the Los Angeles Police Department. In 1980, he began teaching, a career he pursued for three decades.
The past commander of legion Post 66, Dale is charter president of American Legion Riders. The San Luis Obispo resident is also an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America and Patriot Guard Riders.
Following the ceremony, Post 432 Sons of the American Legion will prepare their annual burger/hot-dog barbecue. Veterans eat free; a donation of $5 is suggested for others.
Comments