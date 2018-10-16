Hundreds of scarecrows return to the streets of Cambria for 2018’s festival

The 10th annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival is underway in October 2018. Hundreds of scarecrows line the streets of the northern San Luis Obispo County, California, town.
By
Up Next
The 10th annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival is underway in October 2018. Hundreds of scarecrows line the streets of the northern San Luis Obispo County, California, town.
By

The Cambrian

Events this weekend are the highlight of Cambria’s Scarecrow Festival

By Kathe Tanner

ktanner@thetribunenews.com

October 16, 2018 12:38 PM

As if you couldn’t tell during a quick spin around downtown Cambria and San Simeon, October is Scarecrow Festival month, and events on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20 and 21, are among the highlights of the schedule.

Events include announcing the winners of the scarecrow competition, an OctoberFest and a 5.1K fun run/walk in which some athletes dress up like scarecrows.

OctoberFest

On Saturday, for the second year in a row, festival organizers and the Lions Club are banding together to share sponsorship of the town’s OctoberFest celebration. There’s no admission charge for any of the events.

Leading off the fun will be an art show in the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At 11:30 a.m., festival officials will host the “And the Winners Are…” award ceremony, during which the best of the best scarecrow installations will be honored.

The OctoberFest/scarecrow gala and music fest will be from noon to 5 in the Pinedorado grounds next door. Wine, beer, brats and more will be for sale, as will Harmony Valley Creamery ice cream sold from the restored, vintage truck.

Local news matters

We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers.

Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal

A photo-booth station will be available, fall-harvest items will be available to purchase at a pumpkin patch and a face painter will create holiday looks. Some dance performances are expected, and, of course, there’ll be a special display of holiday scarecrows.

For details, go to cambriascarecrows.com. Advance tickets for special beer and food packages are also available online.

The run

On Sunday, runners and walkers — some of whom may be dressed up like scarecrows — will gather at Shamel Park on Park Hill’s Windsor Boulevard for the Cambria Scarecrow Classic 5.1K run-walk along the oceanfront bluff trail of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. For details on the fundraiser for local youth sports programs, go to cambriascarecrowclassic.com.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  