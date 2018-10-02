Want to have a say in future of Cambria’s open space? Get your application in now

Want to have a direct impact on the parks, recreation and open spaces in Cambria?
The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission, or PROS, is accepting applications for four seats, two for regular members and two for new alternates.
On Oct, 24, three commissioner seats will be officially vacant, although according to PROS bylaws, current commissioners — Kermit Johanssen, Joyce Renshaw and Tim Roche — filling those positions also will be able to apply if they want to continue serving on the volunteer group of advisors.
Renshaw has already applied, saying she hopes to see more work done on the East Ranch park during her tenure, and at the commission’s September meeting, members voted to recommend her. They will also recommend that the term of applicant/current alternate Stanley Cooper, which runs through Feb. 2020, be extended by two years.
Based on applications submitted, the commission will recommend others to fill the vacancies, and the Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors would vote, presumably to approve all the selections.
Other current commission members are Chairman Steve Kniffen and Adolph Atencio; their terms run through Dec. 31, 2019. Term for current PROS alternate Teri Lord runs through Feb. 18, 2020.
The PROS Commission advises the Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors and works closely with district staff to plan and develop park spaces, recreational opportunities and open-space projects.
To apply, call 805-927-6223, or download the application form at cambriacsd.org/parks-recreation-and-open-space-commission. Submit the application in person at the district offices at 1316 Tamsen St., Suite 201, or mail it to Deputy District Clerk, CCSD, P.O. Box 65, Cambria, CA, 93428.
