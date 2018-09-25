In wake of ‘no confidence’ vote, Coast Unified superintendent’s future to be decided

The future of Coast Unified School District Superintendent Vicki Schumacher could be decided at the Thursday, Oct. 4, board of trustees meeting in the wake of a “no confidence” vote delivered in June by nearly all of the district’s teachers.





Prior to the meeting, the board will have weighed a number of factors in considering Schumacher’s evaluation, including an increasing number of complaints about her management style, leadership ability and other traits deemed essential for doing her job properly.

“There will indeed be some form of statement from the board … however brief it may be,” Board President Samuel Shalhoub said in an email interview. “I cannot discuss the matter in any greater detail at this time.”

Schumacher’s salary and benefits also have come into question in the small district with a declining number of students, substantial number of students transferring to other districts, a squeaky-tight budget and teacher cutbacks, reassignments and early retirements.

Schumacher’s total annual pay and benefits in 2015 were approximately $255,976, including $6,915.64 in “other pay,” according to the website transparentcalifornia.com. In 2016, her salary and benefits dropped to about $236,871, but statistics for other pay were not provided to the website.

‘No confidence’

In June, 97 percent of Coast Unified teachers delivered a vote of “no confidence” in Schumacher’s “ability to lead this district as superintendent.”

In that vote, 38 teachers agreed with that statement, one disagreed and three abstained.

At that time, trustees said they would include the teachers’ vote in their deliberations about Schumacher’s evaluation and possible future.

On Sept. 6, the board held a special, closed-session meeting on that evaluation, but before the trustees were sequestered behind closed doors, they heard about 45 minutes of what Shalhoub defined as “vigorous public comment” from eight people, including district employees and parents. All said they were dissatisfied with Schumacher’s performance.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in the board room of the Old Cambria Grammar School, 1350 Main St.