Sheriff’s Office to provide active-shooter training for North Coast residents

What would you do if you were confronted by an active-shooter situation?
Schools, hospitals, shopping malls and businesses (including for employees of The Tribune and The Cambrian) have held seminars and classes on the topic, and now it’s time for North Coast residents to learn how to prepare for the scenario everybody fervently hopes will never happen here.
The public forum will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. in Cambria.
At the forum, Sheriff’s Office staffers will discuss your options in an active-shooter scenario; essentially, they are to run, hide or fight back.
The law enforcers will guide attendees on how to make those split-second decisions and then mount the best protection and/or defense.
Presenters say the forum will provide a baseline understanding of the dynamics of an active-shooter incident, prepare you for what to expect and how to develop a survival mindset.
Emergency-management officials say that mentally rehearsing for such an event can help make you better prepared to defend yourself and others.
For openers, they recommend that you be aware of your surroundings, and when you go into a building, immediately identify at least two ways out of it and, if you cannot leave, what likely hiding spots would be.
And, if you’re hiding from a shooter, make sure your cell phone won’t ring or vibrate.
As always, if you see something suspicious, say something immediately to the nearest law enforcer or authority.
Other resources are available online at Department of Homeland Security (dhs.gov/private-citizen) or FEMA’s (fema.gov).
Comments