About 1,000 cyclists will hit Cambria’s roadways. Here’s where traffic will be affected

There’ll be lots of bicycles on North Coast roadways (again) on Sunday, Sept. 22, and that’s sure to impact traffic.
Participants in the annual Lighthouse Century Ride, which has been happening since 1971, will travel north on Highway 1 from Morro Bay High School to the turnaround at the north end of the new Piedras Blancas highway section above the elephant-seal viewing area. Some riders taking a longer route will go east on Highway 46 to Lago Guiseppe Winery and back again.
The ride lasts from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. About 1,000 riders are expected to be from Morro Bay to Piedras Blancas and east on Highway 46.
There’ll be 10 assistance vehicles to help riders with mechanical problems, three CHP units will be dedicated to patrolling the routes and there’ll be five rest stops, all of which can affect the flow of traffic.
For details on the San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club ride, go to slobc.org/lighthouse.
