Think the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge repair was amazing? Vote online to honor the project

The Caltrans project to replace the damaged Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur could be judged by the public as being the best transportation project in the nation this year. Vote online in the Socrata People’s Choice Award competition through Sept. 22.
The old bridge’s supports were dislodged and damaged by sliding, rain-soaked dirt and rocks. According to Caltrans, the innovative project — in which the bridge span was built nearby and rolled into place across the canyon — was completed in just eight months, a process that would normally take about eight years.
People can vote for the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge Replacement at: transportationawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/10/details/1580. Anyone can vote once a day on any number of projects. After 24 hours, you can vote again for the same project(s).
Online votes for the awards will be weighted to each state’s population, allowing for greater competition between states with larger and smaller populations. Winners will be announced Sept. 23.
Watch Caltrans News Flash #152 to learn more about the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge replacement.
