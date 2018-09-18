Get ready paddle enthusiasts. The North Coast’s Pier-To-Point fundraiser is coming up

The annual Pier-to-Point Fun Paddle fundraiser for the North Coast Ocean Rescue Team (NCOR) will be Saturday, Sept. 22, starting at San Simeon Pier and ending 6 miles south at Leffingwell Landing.
Check in is at 8 a.m. The open-water race for kayakers, paddle boarders, SUPS (stand-up paddle boarders), surf skiers and outrigger canoeists starts at 9 a.m.
The $45 donation covers race participation, lunch and a commemorative T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Liam Taylor Rescue Scholarship Fund to sponsor training for a person aspiring to become a member of the emergency medical services system. The rest of the proceeds will help support NCOR. Donations are welcome, of course.
Participants in the Pier-to-Point Paddle can be any age (although those 17 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). Paddlers can use any human-powered ocean craft.
Sign up in person at Cambria Fire Department, 2850 Burton Drive, or at the pier on race day.
For a flyer and registration form, go to cambriacsd.org/north-coast-ocean-rescue-ncor-pier-to-point-fun-paddle-and-ocean-race. Or call Mike Casey at 805-234-3922, or email him at orchidoutrigger@earthlink.net.
