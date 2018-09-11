Cambria candidates set to face off in two upcoming forums

Candidates running for seats on two North Coast boards have been invited to express their views and answer questions at separate forums within the next month.
The first one is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, for candidates running for the Cambria Community Healthcare District Board of Trustees (CCHD).
A Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors (CCSD) forum is tentatively set for 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Both forums will be held at the Joslyn Recreation Center, 950 Main St., and are to be moderated by past Joslyn president Jim Major.
On Sunday, incumbent CCHD Trustee Bob Putney and challengers Iggy Fedoroff, Leurie Mileur and Bill Rice will have the opportunity to tell voters why they’re running for office and answer questions about ambulance service, healthcare resources, financial initiatives to reduce costs and other community healthcare issues.
On Oct. 4, CCSD incumbent Aaron Wharton and challengers Donn Howell, Dennis Perry and Cindy Steidel each will have their chances to convince voters why they’re the ones to elect.
