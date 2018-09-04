Here’s where and when you can donate blood in Cambria this month

Donate blood in Cambria from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, and you’ll get a free chowder meal and the satisfaction of knowing that you’re helping to save lives.
It’s the 17th annual blood drive sponsored by the crew of the ocean-view Sea Chest Restaurant and Oyster Bar, 6216 Moonstone Beach Drive, and American Legion Post No. 432.
Call Sea Chest manager Steve Kniffen at 805-927-3266 for details or a reservation.
Each blood donor will be served Sea Chest chowder, salad, bread and soda. The restaurant’s sweeping view of the Pacific Ocean is a bonus. The United Blood Services van will park in front of the restaurant.
Donors should eat a normal meal and drink lots of water before giving blood. Donations take about 30 to 45 minutes (mostly for paperwork). The actual blood-draw takes only about 10 minutes, after which state law requires that donors stay for observation for approximately15 minutes.
Some people cannot donate blood. Potential donors should be at least 16 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds. Those under 18 need a permission slip and some additional height and weight requirements may apply.
For other requirements and advice, go to unitedbloodservices.org or call 805-543-4290, ext. 0.
