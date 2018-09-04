SLO County Garbagemen Association makes large donation to Cambria arts nonprofit

The Artbeat folklorico dancers — the same talented and flamboyant group that captivated the audience at Pinedorado’s Locals Day on Labor Day — also charmed representatives of the San Luis Obispo County Garbagemen’s Association on Aug. 27.
John Ryan, facility manager for the Cold Canyon Processing Facility, and Jeff Smith, district manager for Waste Connections and its county garbage-collecting firms, got to see the young ballet folklorico dancers in action that day before giving the nonprofit a $5,000 grant, as had been recommended by Supervisor Bruce Gibson.
“This is a very worthy group, and we are very happy to support it,” Ryan said.
Artbeat director Anna Griffith said, “The money will be used to purchase musical instruments for their program and also costumes for their dance performance at Pinedorado” and beyond.
She told Ryan that “you are giving many Cambrian families the chance to offer their kids opportunities to participate, learn and grow in a safe environment.”
After the folklorico dancers’ Pinedorado performance, Artbeat received another gift, an anonymous $1,500 donation.
“It was a huge surprise,” Griffith said, “ArtBeat is extremely grateful for the support. I believe it was from a local resident — we have a community that is very dedicated to helping our youth. Cambrians understand the challenges” faced by the youngsters, and many residents want “to help, guide and teach the next generation in any way that they are able.”
ArtBeat is a nonprofit organization formed in 2013 with the goal of supplementing and supporting after-school opportunities for arts, music, dance, theater and academic enrichment for the youth of Cambria.
Donations to the program can be sent to P.O. Box 1314, Cambria, CA, 93428.
