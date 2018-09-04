SLO County Garbagemen Association makes large donation to Cambria arts nonprofit

From left, are: adults in back of the check, Supervisor Bruce Gibson, Artbeat folklorico dance instructor Carmen Castillo, Artbeat founder/chairwoman Anna Griffith, Jeff Smith and John Ryan of Waste Connections; in the middle row, behind the check, are dancers Emma Sison, Yaretzi Loredo, Dulce Hernandez, Nicole Castillo and Sofia Sison. In front of the check are Gracie McGillivary, Arwen Griffith and Leyla Lopez. Kathe Tanner ktanner@thetribunenews.com