The 70th Pinedorado Parade on Main Street in downtown Cambria included floats, kids, flowers, animals, nonprofit groups, businesses, first responders, bands and other musical groups, clowns, a variety of vehicles and more. The parade kicked off the North Coast community’s traditional Labor Day Weekend celebration.
See the quirky charm of Cambria’s 70th Pinedorado Parade
Up Next
The Cambrian
Pinedorado Parade kicks off annual Labor Day Weekend celebration in Cambria
September 02, 2018 12:00 AM
Comments