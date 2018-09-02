See the quirky charm of Cambria’s 70th Pinedorado Parade

Pinedorado Parade kicks off annual Labor Day Weekend celebration in Cambria

By Kathe Tanner

September 02, 2018 12:00 AM

The 70th Pinedorado Parade on Main Street in downtown Cambria included floats, kids, flowers, animals, nonprofit groups, businesses, first responders, bands and other musical groups, clowns, a variety of vehicles and more. The parade kicked off the North Coast community’s traditional Labor Day Weekend celebration.

