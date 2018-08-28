Deadline approaching for North Coast nonprofits to apply for grants

The Cambria Community Council’s important annual grant process is underway.
Nonprofit organizations providing services to the Cambria and San Simeon communities are eligible for grants, but to compete, they must complete and submit an application.
The form is online at cambriacommunitycouncil.org.
Oct. 1 is the deadline to submit completed applications by email to suzannekennedy0@gmail.com.
The council will review all applications.
Organizations will be asked to give a short presentation and answer questions at the council’s Oct. 22 meeting at 6 p.m. at Santa Rosa Church. Grants will be presented at the Nov. 5 meeting, again at 6 p.m. at the church.
The council provides transportation services to seniors and the disabled and supports more than 45 North Coast nonprofit organizations.
For details, call Kennedy at 805-909-0917 or email her.
