Parking limited during paving of downtown Cambria bank lot

Summer is prime time for roadwork, and that will be true soon at the busy parking lot around Pacific Premier Bank, 2255 Main St., in Cambria’s historic East Village.
The two-day, two-phase project is expected to happen Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25 and 26, with impacts also affecting parking availabilities Friday evening.
According to a notice sent to Cambria Chamber of Commerce members and others from bank vice president Phillip Sullivan, Friday night is when the larger, 23-space parking area adjacent to the bank’s front entry will be taped off and unavailable. That area is to be slurry paved starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and reopened Sunday.
The lot area behind the bank will be taped off Sunday morning starting at 6 a.m., and will be reopened Monday morning after it gets its new coat of slurry sealing.
For details or to express concerns, call Sullivan at 805-369-5224 or Alex Collazo, senior facilities coordinator, at 805-369-5255.
