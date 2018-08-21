‘One of Cambria’s finest people’: Community remembers longtime local director, theater advocate

A tribute to the late director and theatrical sparkplug Nancy Green will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, 1350 Main.
Green contributed much to the North Coast theatrical scene for a quarter century, and was the driving force behind the CCAT and its productions. Her passion for her project fostered a love affair with the community as well.
As her CCAT successor, Jill Turnbow, wrote July 24 on Facebook after Green’s death, “It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I announce the passing of my friend, confidant, and ‘mom,’ Nancy Green. Being prepared didn’t make it hurt less. But as she wishes, the show must go on.”
So, it did, with an ebullient production of “And The World Goes ‘Round: The Music of Kander & Ebb,” a run that concluded Aug. 19 and which many agreed was a suitable memorial to their friend and mentor.
Other Facebook tributes have flowed like tears.
Friend Ann Pope wrote in her Facebook tribute, “When I think of Nancy, I have to smile. She was bold, colorful, bigger than life, a force to be reckoned with ... I am so glad to have known her ... She lived life with gusto.”
Others referred to Green as a “vital life force,” “one of the most consistently delightful/positive people I’ve ever known,” and (affectionately) “one tough cookie.”
Singer Jill Knight called her “one of Cambria’s finest people.” And Patty Thayer of the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater said Green was “a talented actress, tireless presenter, promoter and advocate for the arts and a very classy lady.”
Turnbow said, “Nancy left me such big shoes to try and fill. I hope to at least carry on a fraction of her enthusiasm and grace. And I know what she would say to you all: ‘Thanks! Now go out and see a show!’”
