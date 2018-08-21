Explore tide pools, underwater robots and go fishing at Oceans Fair in San Simeon

The Oceans Fair festival in Old San Simeon Village will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, with fun and learning opportunities for all ages.
For instance, youngsters can assemble and operate small underwater exploration robots that mimic the larger remotely operated vehicles used by scientists to map the ocean floor and collect sea data.
The Oceans Fair happens near the Coastal Discovery Center in William Randolph Hearst Memorial Beach, San Simeon Bay, just off the loop drive directly across from the Highway 1 entrance to Hearst Castle.
The park offers a pier, sandy beach cove, picnic tables and parking.
Also at the fair, the Cambria Fishing Club will provide pier-fishing opportunities for youngsters. Visitors can experience live tide-pool animals and take a picture with the center’s mascot, Sammy the Steelhead.
The fair also will include fun, educational exhibits from participating agencies and environmental nonprofit groups, such as State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Friends of the Elephant Seal, Seabird Protection Network and many more.
The Coastal Discovery Center is operated by the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and California State Parks. The center offers interactive exhibits and education programs which highlight the cultural and natural history of San Simeon, California State Parks and the sanctuary.
Admission to the center is free; it’s open 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-through-Sundays. For details, call 805-927-2145 or email carolyn.skinder@noaa.gov.
