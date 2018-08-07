Want to know more about cannabis regulations on the North Coast? NCAC has it on the agenda

Cannabis will be on the agenda — or, more specifically, the county’s marijuana ordinance — for the Aug. 15 meeting of the North Coast Advisory Council in Cambria.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Rabobank, 1070 Main St.
According to council Chairwoman Susan McDonald, a senior planner for the county will explain cannabis regulations for unincorporated county areas, such as limits on the number and size of cultivation sites, odor associated with cultivation, personal exemptions and store-front dispensaries, which are not allowed in unincorporated portions of the county; cities have their own rules.
Jay Johnson, the planner, also will include such topics as: What types of cannabis activities are allowed within Cambria’s urban area; how someone can get a permit; how the coastal cannabis ordinance differs from inland regulations; possible changes that county supervisors could consider for the coastal and inland ordinances; how much cannabis-related permit activity there’s been in SLOCO; and how many inquiries the county has received about cannabis cultivation, sale and more.
Johnson will also answer questions from the audience. For details, go to northcoastadvisorycouncil.org.
Comments