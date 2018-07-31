Get to know San Simeon Bay better at 4th annual sanctuary day

The fourth annual “Get Into Your Sanctuary” day at the Coastal Discovery Center in San Simeon is Saturday, Aug. 4. The free public event includes a presentation about whales at 10 a.m., water sampling and microscope examination at 11 a.m. and a talk about local shore whaling at 1 p.m.
For details, call Carolyn Skinder at 805-927-2145 or email her at Carolyn.skinder@noaa.gov.
The Discovery Center is within W.R. Hearst Memorial Beach on San Simeon/SLO Road in Old San Simeon Village. Access to the state park beach is from Highway 1, across from the entrance to Hearst Castle.
The “Get Into Your Sanctuary” event is designed to raise awareness that national marine sanctuaries are iconic destinations for responsible recreation and compatible recreational activities.
