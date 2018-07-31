With November election 60 days away, here’s who’s running on the North Coast in SLO County

With a little more than 90 days to go before the 2018 general election Nov. 6, and regional, state and national politics heat up, so, too, are races for seats on local boards.
The official nomination period for non-partisan offices began July 16 and ends Friday, Aug. 10, except for incumbents, who have an extra two days to file.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, these candidates had filed nomination papers, according to the San Luis Obispo County Election Division:
Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors
Appointed incumbents Aaron Wharton and David Pierson have signed up, with the former seeking a four-year post and the latter a two-year seat.
Incumbent Jim Bahringer hasn’t yet publicly announced his intentions. “I’ll let you know Aug. 10,” he said with a grin in answer to a reporter’s question during a break at the board’s July 26 meeting.
Cambria Community Healthcare District Board of Trustees
Challengers Laurie Mileur, a healthcare professional, and Bill Rice, a retired healthcare CFO, have filed. Incumbents Mary Anne Meyer, Robert “Bob” Putney and Jerry Wood hadn’t.
As of Tuesday, no candidates had filed yet for the:
Coast Unified School District Board of Trustees, where terms currently being served by Del Clegg and Marshall McFarland are ending in December.
San Simeon Community Services Board of Directors, where the seats up for election are the ones currently occupied by Ken Patel and John Russell (four-year terms) and Gwendoline Kellas (two-year term).
