‘Hospitable’ Cambria has many benches. At Fiscalini Ranch, there’s a reason for them all

How often have you stopped to rest on a thoughtfully located bench, without giving much thought about who put your seating there and why?
Various benches honor specific people, with some serving as memorials to those who have died. Other benches simply honor the view or give tired walkers and sightseers a place to rest and think about the beauty that surrounds them on California’s Central Coast.
Hospitable Cambria has many benches — along Moonstone Beach Drive and in other parks, on a vacant lot here or a little community garden over there. Some are simply provided out in front of businesses or people’s homes.
The benches are made of diverse materials in a wide variety of styles.
According to Jo Ellen Butler, executive director of Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, “there are 18 benches on the ranch,” with nine being memorial benches. “Seven are not memorial,” she said, however, “all but three are in honor of someone or some group of people.”
One ranch bench wasn’t installed as a memorial, Butler said, but the donors subsequently died, so it’s become a de facto memorial to the them.
She added that “acknowledgment on a plaque on a bench is part of our large donor-recognition program to raise endowment money for the ranch.” For details, contact Butler at ffrpcambria@sbcglobal.net.
