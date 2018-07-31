Cambria bike ride fundraiser pulls in $23,000 for North County youth organizations

The 17th Annual Gene Cerise Country Coast Classic fundraising bike ride, held in Cambria on June 25, raised over $23,000 for youth projects and organizations in Cambria, Cayucos and San Simeon, according to Country Coast Classic treasurer, Jim Rogers.
In November, the nonprofit that administers and promotes the bike ride, countrycoastclassic.org, will distribute the grants through the Cambria Education Foundation. In 2017, over $23,000 was granted from the bike ride profits.
Groups receiving funds in 2017 included the Santa Lucia Middle School (leadership conference; trips to San Francisco and Monterey); Cambria Grammar School (nature experience at Yosemite); library renovation at Coast Union (and Safe & Sober Grad Night); the Cambria Youth Athletic Association (CYAA); the Cambria Bike Kitchen; a dental program for under-served children; and many more groups.
The 2019 bike ride will get rolling on June 22 at the Pinedorado Grounds, Rogers announced.
Comments