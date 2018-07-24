Coast Union High School’s FFA program well represented at Mid-State Fair

Coast Union High School’s FFA members and their animals are well represented at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair, according to chapter correspondent Angelina Perez.
The fair started July 18 and runs through July 29 at the 40-acre Paso Robles Event Center.
Perez emailed that it’s “that time of year again … hot sunny days, the smell of corn dogs, (plus) rides, concerts and so much more.”
She said “the best part of the fair is checking out all the livestock animals” being exhibited there, and she urges North Coast residents to support Coast’s FFA at the fair.
This year’s 14 FFA members at Coast, ranging from freshmen to seniors, are showing five pigs, eight heifers and three goats.
“We have been working hard … since April,” she said, “with animal nutrition, showmanship and teamwork.”
Club members, the school and the community “appreciate any prospective buyers coming to visit” and bid, she said. “Come to the fiesta!”
Other community members compete in a variety of agricultural and other categories at the fair, including photography, art, crafts and more.
