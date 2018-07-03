Gas leak in Cambria cuts off service to homes

A construction crew working on a Marine Terrace sewer line in Cambria nicked a gas line on June 29, causing a leak that cut off natural gas service to a handful of homes for a few hours.
Cambria Fire Department and other emergency crews stood by at Harvey Street, Windsor Boulevard and Sherwood Drive until the Southern California Gas Co. repair team could arrive. Nobody was evacuated.
Gas company spokesperson Christine Detz said the crew cut off service to about six customers, replaced the damaged pipe section and restored the service in a couple of hours.
She urged anybody who plans to dig to first call 811, so an official can mark where utility lines are in the area.
Comments