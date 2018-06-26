Cambrians protest 'zero-tolerance' immigration policy

Protesters gathered on Friday at the Cambria Farmers Market in opposition of the U.S. government's "zero-tolerance" immigration enforcement policy.

Protests were scheduled around the county in the past week, beginning on Thursday with Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

The next rally will be held on June 30, at 10 a.m. in front of the SLO courthouse downtown. A second rally is planned for 11 a.m. in Nipomo, at the intersection of Tefft Street and Frontage Road.

