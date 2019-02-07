Zombie run raises more than $9,000 for Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center

San Luis Obispo
The Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center recently held its fourth annual Zombie Invasion SLO 5K fun run at Camp San Luis Obispo. Some 240 participants ran or walked through different terrains and obstacles courses, all while being chased around by zombies.
This year’s event Invasion SLO raised community awareness and more than $9,000 for The Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center.
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County recently awarded $222,500 in grants to 25 nonprofit organizations throughout San Luis Obispo County. These grants will be used to support various programs, covering a wide variety of social services addressing the needs of at-risk populations.
Those receiving grants include: the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation, Bike SLO County, Casa Solana, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Monterey, Child Development Resource Center of the Central Coast, Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Creston Activities Town Center Helping Hand, El Camino Homeless Organization, Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, Gay and Lesbian Alliance of the Central Coast, Grover Beach Community Library, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Piedras Blancas Light Station Association, RISE San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo Master Chorale, Senior Volunteer Services, Inc., Shower the People, SLO Veterans Services Collaborative, Slow Money SLO, Stand Strong, The Salvation Army, The San Luis Obispo Child Development Center, Transitional Food and Shelter, and the Wilshire Community Services.
