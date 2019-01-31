Teach Elementary kids hold a crafty sale to raise $2,000 for Jack’s Helping Hand

San Luis Obispo
Students at Teach Elementary School in San Luis Obispo gave back to the community with a donation to Jack’s Helping Hand and a “For Kids From Kids” toy drive.
Fourth-grade students in Mrs. Robson’s and Mrs. Whitaker’s class worked tirelessly in December to design, create, and market their own products to sell at a school mall. Students had to set prices, create commercials, and calculate profits. After fellow Teach students in 5th and 6th grade, parents and even Mayor Heidi Harmon shopped at the mall, the total amount raised was more than $2,000. All of the proceeds were donated to Jack’s Helping Hand.
Meanwhile, the Teach Elementary Student Council Toy Drive collected more than 200 toys and gift cards to support homeless and foster youth in San Luis Coastal Unified School District.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Grover Beach
Two local service organizations recently joined scores of other donors and volunteers in supporting the 5Cities Homeless Coalition’s Winter Warming Center.
Oceano Kiwanis donated $500 to provide five nights of safety and comfort for Winter Warming Center guests as part of the Coalition’s “Adopt-A-Cot” fundraiser. The Trilogy Service Club collected cash donations and new, warm clothing during its Sandalwood Spa fall open house.
For more information about the Winter Warming Center, contact Jasmine Smith at 805-574-1638 or email jasmine.smith@5chc.org.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments