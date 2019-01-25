17 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 26

Cambria Art & Wine Festival
10 a.m.
Art Show and Entertainment. Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St., Cambria. $40 for all 3 days. 805-927-3624.
Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 to noon.
Enjoy a shaded stroll through ancient forest and learn historical background. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve. Free. 805-772-2694.
Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives
10 to noon.
Bandits, cholera, exploding gasworks, and buildings based on novels, poems, and furniture. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Oceano Beach Community Cleanup
10 to noon.
Monthly cleanup of Oceano. Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1711 Beach St., Oceano. Free. 805-801-6148.
Zoo to You
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
A program about water conservation. Ages Preschool to 6th Grade. Community Room, San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-781-5775.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
Piedras Blancas Reserve
1 to 2:30 p.m.
Walk the bluffs above the Piedras Blancas Marine Reserve and learn about our network of Marine Protected Areas. 1 to 2 hours. Elephant Seal Vista Point, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Dry Powder’ staged reading
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
The CEO of an enormous private equity firm seeks to survive a PR disaster. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2400.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
How SLO went from a Chumash village to a Spanish colony to an Old West outpost to a modern town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Micro-Mania Wrestling
7 p.m.
Pro-wrestling show. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Pl., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-1843.
‘Ghost Ship’
7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.
A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $25. 805-546-3198.
Musical Improv Show
7 to 9 p.m.
Central Coast Comedy Theater Musical Improv ensemble, joined by guest performers and teams. 7 Sisters Brewing Company, 181 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-242-3109.
‘Calendar Girls’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
British matrons pose for a “girly” calendar to raise money for a bench dedicated to a recently deceased husband. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
‘Bach in the Mission IX: Music for the King’
8 p.m.
Members of Cal Poly’s Chamber Choir, Symphony and faculty perform music of J.S. Bach and his contemporaries. Cal Poly Bach Week. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-756-4849.
Herb Alpert
8 p.m.
Jazz. Performing Arts Center Pavilion, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $52. 805-756-4849.
‘Tabula Rasa’ dance concert
8 to 10 p.m.
Cal Poly Orchesis Dance Company. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20. 805-756-4849.
J.I.D
8 to 11 p.m.
Rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $24 to $101. 805-329-5725.
