10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 25

Cambria Art & Wine Festival
10 a.m.
Art Show and Entertainment. Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St., Cambria. $40 for all 3 days. 805-927-3624.
Heart of SLO History Walking Tour
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
10 to noon.
Bells that ring, the bean song, the creamery that became a crematory, the friar and 9,000 pounds of bear jerky. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Lizzie “Darling,” the cannibal Old Gularte, and other denizens and denizenitas of Barrio del Tigre and beyond. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Petrella and Mixed Influence
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Country. Tap It Brewing, 675 Clarion Court, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-361-0114.
‘Dry Powder’ staged reading
7 p.m.
The CEO of an enormous private equity firm seeks to survive a PR disaster. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2400.
‘Ghost Ship’
7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.
A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $25. 805-546-3198.
Film Noir-Style Improv Comedy Show
7 to 9 p.m.
Laser Improv Show opens. SLO Coast Improv & Sketch Comedy Festival. The 4 Cats Cafe & Gallery, 1631 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-242-3109.
‘Calendar Girls’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
British matrons pose for a “girly” calendar to raise money for a bench dedicated to a recently deceased husband. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
‘Bach in the Mission IX: Music for the King’
8 p.m.
Members of Cal Poly’s Chamber Choir, Symphony and faculty perform music of J.S. Bach and his contemporaries. Cal Poly Bach Week. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-756-4849.
‘Tabula Rasa’ dance concert
8 to 10 p.m.
Cal Poly Orchesis Dance Company. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments