Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust gives $20,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County

San Luis Obispo
The Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust awarded a grant of $20,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County in support of the agency’s school-based youth mentoring programs. With this $20,000 gift, the trust’s total contributions in support of the agency’s school-based mentoring programs amount to $140,000 since 2012.
The school-based program pairs high school and college students with elementary students for weekly supervised group and individual activities taking place at elementary school sites. The program creates an exceptional bond between at-risk children and older students who have volunteered to support them.
“The Miossi Trust believes that supporting programs targeting young students is building a stronger and more engaging community. Big Brothers Big Sisters is doing a terrific job working with at-risk students in our community,”says the trustee of the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust, Howard Carroll.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“The funds from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust have been the backbone of our school-based programs. The funding helps empower the potential of at-risk elementary school Littles in Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo, and helps high school Bigs embrace their capacity as community leaders,” says Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO, Jenny Luciano.
The partnership between the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust provides support of direct expenses at two school sites for the school-based program for one year — Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis Obispo and Del Mar Elementary School in Morro Bay.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments