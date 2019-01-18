17 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 19

Rinconada to Big Falls
8:30 a.m.
Out-and-back trek to one of SLO County’s more impressive water falls. 12 miles, moderately strenuous. Pacific Beverage Company — parking lot, 22255 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-546-0317.
Women’s March in SLO
9 a.m. to noon.
Event starts with a rally at Mitchell Park, followed by the march through downtown San Luis Obispo at 10 a.m. Free. womensmarchslo.com.
Sketch Walk and Native Plants
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Learn about native plants along the way and choose a few places for sketching. No drawing experience is needed. 1.5 to 2 hours. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0392
Mushrooms
1:30 to 3 p.m.
Al Normandin will lead this walk about mushrooms. Rain will cancel. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Free. 805-927-2202.
Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives
10 to noon
Bandits, cholera, exploding gasworks, and buildings based on novels, poems, and furniture. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Life of the Northern Elephant Seal
10 to noon
Learn about the northern elephant seal in a 45-minute presentation before visiting the seals at the main rookery. Reservation required. 1 to 2 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
4th annual Tamale Festival
11 to 5 p.m.
Variety of tamales from gourmet to traditional to sweet tamales will be available. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free admission. 805-466-2044.
‘Pride and Prejudice’
2 to 3:30 p.m., 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The Bennet sisters seek to make suitable matches, encouraged by their overzealous mother. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
How SLO went from a Chumash village to a Spanish colony to an Old West outpost to a modern town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Rise of a Railroad Town Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
The boilermakers, brakemen, bad men, prophets, poets, and promoters who made SLO a steam town. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘Tabula Rasa’ dance concert
2 to 4 p.m., 8 to 10 p.m.
Cal Poly Orchesis Dance Company. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20. 805-756-4849.
Lily Tomlin
3 p.m.
Standup comedy by the star of “Grace and Frankie” with an audience Q&A to follow. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-756-4849.
Exploring Tidepool Communities
3:30 to 5 p.m.
Join local marine biologist to explore amazing plant and animal communities. Reservation required. 1.5 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
Sage the Gemini
7 p.m.
Rap. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-543-1843.
Reel Rock 13
7 p.m.
Collection of climbing films. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $8. 805-329-5725.
Rumours
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $45 to $55. 805-489-9444.
Photography Hike
8 to noon.
Enjoy a beautiful morning with dunes photographer, Chuck Jennings. Pacific Dunes Ranch, 1205 Silver Spur Place, Oceano. Free. 805-343-2455.
Metalachi
8 p.m.
Heavy metal mariachi band. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $35. www.reverbnation.com/metalachi.
Comments