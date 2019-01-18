Community

17 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 19

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 18, 2019 01:28 PM

Rinconada to Big Falls

8:30 a.m.

Out-and-back trek to one of SLO County’s more impressive water falls. 12 miles, moderately strenuous. Pacific Beverage Company — parking lot, 22255 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-546-0317.

Women’s March in SLO

9 a.m. to noon.

Event starts with a rally at Mitchell Park, followed by the march through downtown San Luis Obispo at 10 a.m. Free. womensmarchslo.com.

Sketch Walk and Native Plants

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Learn about native plants along the way and choose a few places for sketching. No drawing experience is needed. 1.5 to 2 hours. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0392

Mushrooms

1:30 to 3 p.m.

Al Normandin will lead this walk about mushrooms. Rain will cancel. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Free. 805-927-2202.

Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives

10 to noon

Bandits, cholera, exploding gasworks, and buildings based on novels, poems, and furniture. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Life of the Northern Elephant Seal

10 to noon

Learn about the northern elephant seal in a 45-minute presentation before visiting the seals at the main rookery. Reservation required. 1 to 2 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.

4th annual Tamale Festival

11 to 5 p.m.

Variety of tamales from gourmet to traditional to sweet tamales will be available. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free admission. 805-466-2044.

‘Pride and Prejudice’

2 to 3:30 p.m., 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Bennet sisters seek to make suitable matches, encouraged by their overzealous mother. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

How SLO went from a Chumash village to a Spanish colony to an Old West outpost to a modern town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Rise of a Railroad Town Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

The boilermakers, brakemen, bad men, prophets, poets, and promoters who made SLO a steam town. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

‘Tabula Rasa’ dance concert

2 to 4 p.m., 8 to 10 p.m.

Cal Poly Orchesis Dance Company. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20. 805-756-4849.

Lily Tomlin

3 p.m.

Standup comedy by the star of “Grace and Frankie” with an audience Q&A to follow. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-756-4849.

Exploring Tidepool Communities

3:30 to 5 p.m.

Join local marine biologist to explore amazing plant and animal communities. Reservation required. 1.5 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.

Sage the Gemini

7 p.m.

Rap. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-543-1843.

Reel Rock 13

7 p.m.

Collection of climbing films. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $8. 805-329-5725.

Rumours

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $45 to $55. 805-489-9444.

Photography Hike

8 to noon.

Enjoy a beautiful morning with dunes photographer, Chuck Jennings. Pacific Dunes Ranch, 1205 Silver Spur Place, Oceano. Free. 805-343-2455.

Metalachi

8 p.m.

Heavy metal mariachi band. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $35. www.reverbnation.com/metalachi.

