Community

10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 18

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 17, 2019 04:28 PM

The annual Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival returns to the Central Coast this weekend. Here, a Great Blue Heron relaxes is some trees in the Heron Rookery near the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History.
The annual Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival returns to the Central Coast this weekend. Here, a Great Blue Heron relaxes is some trees in the Heron Rookery near the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The annual Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival returns to the Central Coast this weekend. Here, a Great Blue Heron relaxes is some trees in the Heron Rookery near the Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Heart of SLO History Walking Tour

10 to noon.

Learn about bells that ring the bean song, the creamery that became a crematory, and SLO’s eight Green Men. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

‘Sun and Wind, by the Sea’

10 to 4 p.m.

70 years of California landscapes by Milford Zornes. Dana Adobe — Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.

Winter Bird Festival Bazaar

10 to 5 p.m.

Paintings and photography of birds. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘A Thousand Feathers’

10 to 6 p.m.

Group exhibition features paintings and photography of birds. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

For the Birds 2019

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings and photography of birds. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Explore the Tide Pools at Corallina Cove

2 to 4 p.m.

Learn local history while walking two miles along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Montana de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘Tabula Rasa’ dance concert

2 to 4 p.m., 8 to 10 p.m.

Cal Poly Orchesis Dance Company. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20. 805-756-4849.

The Green

7 p.m.

The Green is a seven-piece reggae band from Hawaii. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $22. thegreen808.com 805-329-5725.

‘Pride and Prejudice’

7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Bennet sisters seek to make suitable matches, encouraged by their overly zealous mother. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.

Lily Tomlin

8 p.m.

Standup comedy by the star of “Grace and Frankie” with an audience Q&A to follow. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  