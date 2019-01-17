Central Coast Funds for Children gives $84,000 to 34 local organizations

San Luis Obispo County
In December, Central Coast Funds for Children granted $84,000 to 34 organizations that provide services to needy children in San Luis Obispo County. Individual amounts given varied from $1,000 to $5,500.
The all-volunteer group works all year to raise money from supporters, fundraisers and businesses. If you are interested in learning more, please visit centralcoastfundsforchildren.org.
Grover Beach
The Grover Beach Community Library recently was awarded $2,500 by the Community Foundation, San Luis Obispo County. The grant will be used to hire a dedicated outreach and marketing professional to develop an outreach program and expand the library’s impact in the community. Len Smolburd of the Community Foundation presented the grant to members of the library’s board of directors in Grover Beach.
Library board member Megan Barnhard said, “Our plan is to start recruiting for the marketing specialist right after the first of the year. We are very excited about strengthening connections with other local service organizations through crossover events and updating and managing our social media presence to help us reach more members of the community and expand our programs for readers of all ages.”
For more information about the Grover Beach Community Library, call 805-481-4131, or visit www.groverbeachlibrary.org/.
Atascadero
The Atascadero Community Band (ACB) recently donated the proceeds from its fall concert, a total of $677, to the Atascadero High School jazz program. ACB, a nonprofit organization, makes several donations each year to support other local nonprofit organizations, especially those that develop music opportunities for young folks.
The ACB holiday concert was held in December. The proceeds from that concert benefited The Wellness Kitchen.
