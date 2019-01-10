One Cool Earth receives a $5,000 donation for Pacheco Elementary School garden

San Luis Obispo
One Cool Earth recently received a donation of $5,000 for Pacheco Elementary School garden in San Luis Obispo from Susan Rodriguez, State Farm Insurance Agent. These funds will support the Earth Genius program to create school gardens that grow healthy, happy, smart students.
Susan adds, “I really want to help the children start a path of eating better, healthier living, being outside, less screen time on the phones, doing things to improve their health and their peacefulness.”
The organization’s Earth Genius program builds, teaches in and sustains school gardens throughout San Luis Obispo County at 17 schools in Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Cambria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Santa Margarita and Paso Robles.
The Canyon Country 4-H group of San Luis Obispo completed two community service projects for the holidays.
The club donated and assembled 15 shoe boxes full of small toys, clothing, stuffed animals and sporting goods for the international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child,” which delivers the gift boxes to children affected by war, poverty and natural disasters around the world in time for the holidays. At its November meeting, the club collected and donated more than 87 pounds of food to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo to help feed local families this holiday season.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Its mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoe boxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities. These simple gifts are shipped outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease; and to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S.
