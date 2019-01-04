SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble wins international gold and silver at choral festival in Spain

San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble returned from a two week tour of Spain recently, after performing more than 10 concerts in the European country and competing in the internationally acclaimed choral festival, Canta Al Mar, held in Calello, just outside Barcelona.
The fifth annual Canta Al Mar welcomed 49 choirs from 28 nations. The San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble, a 50-plus adult choir that has been performing locally and around the globe for more than 40 years, was the only choir from the United States invited to participate.
Vocal Arts came home with a silver medal in folk music, a silver medal in mixed choir, a gold medal in sacred music, plus a special award was giving to musical director and founder Gary Lamprecht, for his selection of repertoire. The group of 45 singers, staff and guests enjoyed sightseeing and cultural events in Malaga, Sevilla and Barcelona.
Paso Robles
A recent “Destination Wedding” premiere raised $5,000 for Studios On The Park’s Kids Art Smart. Sponsored by Dubost Winery, where the romantic comedy starring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder was largely filmed, the event served to both celebrate the talented local actors who participated in the production and raise funds for youth arts education.
The enthusiasm from the crowd confirmed organizer and longtime resident Kate Dubost’s belief in the Paso Robles community and its awareness of the need and value in supporting art for local students. “We had such an amazing experience working with a talented and dedicated cast and crew and wanted to share the excitement with the community by hosting a charitable premiere for Kids Art Smart. The free, hands-on art classes it provides are life-changing and we want to be sure as many children as possible in North County can take part” said Kate Dubost.
