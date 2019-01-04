10 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 5

SWAP Elfin Forest Work Party
9 to noon.
Weeding, trail trimming and other tasks in the Elfin Forest. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. 805-439-2023.
Life of the Northern Elephant Seal
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Learn about the northern elephant seal in a presentation before visiting the seals at the main rookery. Reservation required. 1-2 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
Blood Drive
10 to 2 p.m.
King David’s Masonic Lodge blood drive. King David’s Masonic Lodge, 859 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-9291.
‘Little Gems For the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.
Kelp Holdfast Dissection
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn about kelp and it’s importance. Family friendly. 2 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. $3; CCSPA members and under age 17, free. 805-772-2694.
Exploring Tidepool Communities
3:30 to 5 p.m.
Explore amazing plant and animal communities that live on the rocks between the tides. Reservation required. 1.5 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
Bayou Seco
5 to 8 p.m.
Cajun music. Red Barn Community Music Series. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave ., Los Osos. $15. 805-215-3238.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
Art, wine, and live music-filled evenings at the start of every month. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-238-9800.
2019 Jewish Film Festival
7 p.m.
Screening of documentary “Who Will Write Our History,” Q&A with editor Chris Callister and Irina Star Legacy Award ceremony. San Luis Obispo. Follows 5:15 p.m. reception at Quality Suites in San Luis Obispo. Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $45, $200 festival package. 310-384-6912.
Coco Montoya
8 p.m.
Blues rock. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $20 to $25. 805-225-1312.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments