10 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 5

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 04, 2019 03:12 PM

A pair of female elephant seals clash on a packed beach at the Piedras Blancas rookery.
SWAP Elfin Forest Work Party

9 to noon.

Weeding, trail trimming and other tasks in the Elfin Forest. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. 805-439-2023.

Life of the Northern Elephant Seal

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Learn about the northern elephant seal in a presentation before visiting the seals at the main rookery. Reservation required. 1-2 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.

Blood Drive

10 to 2 p.m.

King David’s Masonic Lodge blood drive. King David’s Masonic Lodge, 859 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-9291.

‘Little Gems For the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.

Kelp Holdfast Dissection

2 to 4 p.m.

Learn about kelp and it’s importance. Family friendly. 2 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. $3; CCSPA members and under age 17, free. 805-772-2694.

Exploring Tidepool Communities

3:30 to 5 p.m.

Explore amazing plant and animal communities that live on the rocks between the tides. Reservation required. 1.5 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.

Bayou Seco

5 to 8 p.m.

Cajun music. Red Barn Community Music Series. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave ., Los Osos. $15. 805-215-3238.

Art After Dark

6 to 9 p.m.

Art, wine, and live music-filled evenings at the start of every month. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-238-9800.

2019 Jewish Film Festival

7 p.m.

Screening of documentary “Who Will Write Our History,” Q&A with editor Chris Callister and Irina Star Legacy Award ceremony. San Luis Obispo. Follows 5:15 p.m. reception at Quality Suites in San Luis Obispo. Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $45, $200 festival package. 310-384-6912.

Coco Montoya

8 p.m.

Blues rock. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $20 to $25. 805-225-1312.

