9 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 4

Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily. Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘Little Gems For the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.
Scat and Tracks
2 to 3:30 p.m.
A slide show about scat, plus learning about animal tracks. Family-friendly. In the Museum auditorium. 1.5 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. $3; CCSPA members and under age 17, free. 805-772-2694.
Explore the Tide Pools
3 to 5 p.m.
Learn local history while walking two miles along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Montana de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Three Perspectives’ reception
6 to 8 p.m.
hReception for handmade clothing exhibit. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.
Briana Lee
6 to 8 p.m.
Acoustic set. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
Ynana Rose album release
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Folk album release party. Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0657.
Up in the Air
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Worldbeat. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-400-5293.
