Community

9 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 4

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 03, 2019 12:16 PM

The butterflies are back at the Monarch Butterfly Grove in Pismo Beach.
The butterflies are back at the Monarch Butterfly Grove in Pismo Beach. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
The butterflies are back at the Monarch Butterfly Grove in Pismo Beach. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Monarch butterfly migration

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily. Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.

Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘Little Gems For the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.

Scat and Tracks

2 to 3:30 p.m.

A slide show about scat, plus learning about animal tracks. Family-friendly. In the Museum auditorium. 1.5 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. $3; CCSPA members and under age 17, free. 805-772-2694.

Explore the Tide Pools

3 to 5 p.m.

Learn local history while walking two miles along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Montana de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘Three Perspectives’ reception

6 to 8 p.m.

hReception for handmade clothing exhibit. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.

Briana Lee

6 to 8 p.m.

Acoustic set. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.

Ynana Rose album release

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Folk album release party. Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0657.

Up in the Air

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Worldbeat. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-400-5293.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  