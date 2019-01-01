The first SLO County babies of 2019 were born just minutes apart

The first babies of 2019 in San Luis Obispo County were born within 16 minutes of each other.

The first baby was delivered at 1:14 a.m. at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, but the mother “requested her privacy” and elected not to announce any other information.

The parents of the second child, a baby boy named Micah James Fazio, proudly posed for a photo with the little one who weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches tall.

Parents Katherine Pastioli and James Fazio welcomed their son at 1:30 a.m., according to hospital officials.

The parents are “happy to share this memorable moment with the community,” said Krista Deans, a Tenet Healthcare spokesperson.

Micah James Fazio was bundled up for his photo, eyes closed, with a blanket wrapped around him and a black-and-white, horizontally striped beanie cap.

His parents smiled and held him for a photo provided by the hospital. They huddled together on Katherine’s hospital bed for the shot.