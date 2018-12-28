Avila Beach Community Foundation donates $5,000 to the Central Coast Aquarium

Avila Beach
Avila Beach Community Foundation Executive Director Rick Cohen and Board of Trustee members Bev Aho, Cyndy Lakowske, Gary Maier and Richard Zacky recently presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to representatives of the Avila beach-based Central Coast Aquarium. The grant was used to fund the “Scientist for a Day” scholarship program that provides marine science educational opportunities to schools that might not otherwise be able to participate due to financial constraints. In 2018 the aquarium was able to host 22 class field trips with more than 660 students, due to the grant.
According to Cohen, “The Central Coast Aquarium is an important community resource enjoyed by families year-round and the foundation is proud to support their scholarship program that offers students a valuable hands-on learning experience about local sea life and promotes ocean stewardship. This program fits with our mission to support Avila-based programs that enhance the social well-being of residents and visitors alike.”
The San Luis Obispo County YMCA received a generous donation of $5,000 from PG&E to support the Y’s Youth Institute program in Paso Robles this past summer. The Y’s Summer Youth Institute is an intensive program that uses technology as a mechanism for promoting positive youth development and enhancing the academic success of low-income, culturally diverse teens. PG&E’s gift helped to ensure that no youth was turned away from the YMCA Paso Robles Youth Institute due to inability to pay.
PG&E Public Affairs Representative Eric Daniels said, “We’re pleased to support the YMCA and its Summer Youth Institute because they benefit our community in so many ways — not only by providing tremendous opportunities for our young people, but also because the program mirrors PG&E values of education, community partnership and cultural diversity.”
