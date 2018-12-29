This SLO brewery is offering free lunch to workers affected by government shutdown

For many folks, Friday marked payday. But for some workers, it meant no paycheck as the government shutdown drags into its second week.

7Sisters Brewing Co. in San Luis Obispo is hoping to offset some of the economic strain by offering a free lunch to furloughed federal government employees during the partial shutdown.

Owners Emily Taylor and Steve Van Middlesworth are also government employees, but won’t be affected by the shutdown. Taylor works at Cal Poly as a state employee, and Van Middlesworth is an engineer at Vandenburg Air Force Base. Nonetheless, they wanted to help.

Taylor said they got the idea from large corporate chains in the Washington, D.C. area and decided to implement it.

The brewery is serving a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches from their menu for the deal. Classic, caprese or sweet and savory sandwiches will be available, along with a side salad, by showing a federal ID card.

Friday was the first day of the deal, but Taylor said no one took them up on the offer.

7Sisters Brewing Co. is located 181 Tank Farm Road, Suite 110, in San Luis Obispo and is open Tuesday through Sunday.