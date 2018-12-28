10 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 29

The Dunes Center Holiday Hike
9 to 11 a.m.
Docent-led hike through a forest and across a lake to a boardwalk. Oso Flaco Lake State Park. Free. 805-343-2455.
Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives
10 to noon.
An age of invention, a panoply of architecture, cowboyspitalists, social reformers, and goodtime girls. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Nearly Noon Year’s Eve Party
11:30 to 12:15 p.m.
Welcome the New Year early. Los Osos Library. Free. 805-528-1862.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Shanks Brothers Quartet
1 to 2 p.m.
Classical music. Morro Bay Library. Free. 805-772-6394.
Will Bremen
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk, bluegrass. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Complimentary; wine and food available for purchase. 805-227-4812.
‘Little Gems For the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Meet the people who transformed SLO from a Chumash village to a Spanish colony. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
