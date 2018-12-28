Community

10 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 29

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 28, 2018 11:10 AM

A Checkered White Butterfly rests on a mustard flower at Oso Flaco Lake.
A Checkered White Butterfly rests on a mustard flower at Oso Flaco Lake. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
A Checkered White Butterfly rests on a mustard flower at Oso Flaco Lake. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The Dunes Center Holiday Hike

9 to 11 a.m.

Docent-led hike through a forest and across a lake to a boardwalk. Oso Flaco Lake State Park. Free. 805-343-2455.

Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives

10 to noon.

An age of invention, a panoply of architecture, cowboyspitalists, social reformers, and goodtime girls. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Nearly Noon Year’s Eve Party

11:30 to 12:15 p.m.

Welcome the New Year early. Los Osos Library. Free. 805-528-1862.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Shanks Brothers Quartet

1 to 2 p.m.

Classical music. Morro Bay Library. Free. 805-772-6394.

Will Bremen

1 to 4 p.m.

Folk, bluegrass. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Complimentary; wine and food available for purchase. 805-227-4812.

‘Little Gems For the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Meet the people who transformed SLO from a Chumash village to a Spanish colony. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  