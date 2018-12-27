11 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 28

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 to noon.
How SLO went from a Chumash village to a Spanish colony to an Old West outpost to a modern town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Free Meditation Class
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
10:30 to noon.
This is a free meditation group open to all adults. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Curated Craft Boutique
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whimsical and functional art glass, fine jewelry, textiles, home decor, woodwork and ceramics and more. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-543-8562.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘Little Gems For the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.
Make a bird’s nest
2 to 3:30 p.m.
View the museum’s collection of nests and eggs and make a nest to take home. Family event, 1.5 hours Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. $3, CCSPA members and under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Culture clashes, family dramas, Amazons, headless bandits, and vigilantes. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
4 p.m., 8 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
Ricky Montijo
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Rock, soul, blues. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-369-6100.
Y&T
7 to 11 p.m.
Hard rock. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25. www.meniketti.com 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments