15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 22

Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives
10 a.m. to noon
An age of invention, a panoply of architecture, cowboyspitalists, social reformers, and goodtime girls. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Curated Craft Boutique
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whimsical and functional art glass, fine jewelry, textiles, home decor, woodwork and ceramics and more. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-543-8562.
SLOcally Made Showroom and Creative Market
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pop-up storefront of traditional trades such as leatherwork, embroidery, painting, and more. San Luis Obispo Collection, 1003 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. Free.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘Little Gems For the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.
Nataly Lola
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free, 805-227-4812.
‘A Christmas Story’
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Meet the people who transformed SLO from a Chumash village to a Spanish colony to an Old West outpost to a modern town and preserved the culture of each. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Explore the Tide Pools
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Learn some local history while walking two miles along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Montana de Oro State Park. 805-772-2694.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
‘A Celebration of Carols’
3 to 4:15 p.m.
Celebration of carols. St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 2220 Snowy Egret Lane, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0654.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.
The Pathetics & Ragged Jubilee
7 p.m.
Rock. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
Celtic Christmas Celebration
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Molly’s Revenge, Amelia Hogan and Rosemary Turco Irish Dancers. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades, Los Osos. $25 to $29. 805-215-0306.
Comments