15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 22

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 21, 2018 04:42 PM

Dancers and musicians perform as part of the Celtic Christmas Celebration in 2015 at South Bay Community Center in Los Osos. Mark Laciura
Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives

10 a.m. to noon

An age of invention, a panoply of architecture, cowboyspitalists, social reformers, and goodtime girls. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Curated Craft Boutique

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whimsical and functional art glass, fine jewelry, textiles, home decor, woodwork and ceramics and more. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-543-8562.

SLOcally Made Showroom and Creative Market

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pop-up storefront of traditional trades such as leatherwork, embroidery, painting, and more. San Luis Obispo Collection, 1003 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. Free.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘Little Gems For the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.

Nataly Lola

1 to 4 p.m.

Folk. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free, 805-227-4812.

‘A Christmas Story’

2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Meet the people who transformed SLO from a Chumash village to a Spanish colony to an Old West outpost to a modern town and preserved the culture of each. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Explore the Tide Pools

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Learn some local history while walking two miles along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Montana de Oro State Park. 805-772-2694.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

‘A Celebration of Carols’

3 to 4:15 p.m.

Celebration of carols. St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 2220 Snowy Egret Lane, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0654.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.

The Pathetics & Ragged Jubilee

7 p.m.

Rock. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.

Celtic Christmas Celebration

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Molly’s Revenge, Amelia Hogan and Rosemary Turco Irish Dancers. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades, Los Osos. $25 to $29. 805-215-0306.

