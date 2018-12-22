Ridesharing presentation offered to SLO County seniors, along with free breakfast

A San Luis Obispo Council of Governments’ Regional Rideshare program called Know How to Go! is hosting an event and spreading awareness about its efforts to make it easier for seniors to get around the county.

The program offers trip planning using alternative transportation through the free services of a “travel trainer.” Peter Katinas helps people plan trips using bus services or 10 free and low-cost shuttle options available countywide through various organizations.

Katinas will present the program for seniors at a free breakfast buffet to be held Jan. 23 at Morro Bay Inn at 60 State Park Road.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Geoff Straw, executive director of Regional Transit Authority, held “mobile office hours” aboard buses across San Luis Obispo County to hear and address riders’ concerns. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“My job is to ensure that people know the breadth of transportation options available to them, and I’m available to help guide them and answer questions every step of the way,” Katinas said in a statement.

Katinas is available to answer questions such as “Which bus should I take? How much does it cost? How can I get a ride to my doctor’s appointment?’”

At the breakfast, the organization HomeShareSLO also will present information on their housemate-matching program that brings together people with an extra bedroom in their home with those seeking safe, affordable housing.

That program is partnering with the transit program to help accommodate seniors and those in need.

“We’re very pleased to partner with SLOCOG to raise awareness around our great transit options,” said Celeste Goyer, HomeShare SLO’s operations director. “Making best use of existing resources is a big part of our mission, and so is improving social connections for seniors.”

Those interested in attending the free breakfast event should RSVP before Jan. 15 by calling 805-215-5474.

For more information about Know How to Go!, call 511. HomeShareSLO’s website is homeshareslo.org.