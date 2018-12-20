Community

13 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 21

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 20, 2018 11:07 AM

Docent Faylla Chapman, left, leads an Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef walk at low tide at Montana de Oro State Park. Bryon and Vicky Kasper walk along the tidepool.
Docent Faylla Chapman, left, leads an Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef walk at low tide at Montana de Oro State Park. Bryon and Vicky Kasper walk along the tidepool. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Docent Faylla Chapman, left, leads an Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef walk at low tide at Montana de Oro State Park. Bryon and Vicky Kasper walk along the tidepool. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

10 to noon.

How SLO went from a Chumash village to a Spanish colony to an Old West outpost to a modern town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

SLOcally Made Showroom and Creative Market

11 to 8 p.m.

Pop-up storefront of traditional trades such as leatherwork, embroidery, painting, and more. San Luis Obispo Collection, 1003 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. Free.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

‘Little Gems For the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Culture clashes, family dramas, Amazons, headless bandits and vigilantes. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Intertidal Life

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Learn some geology while walking through coastal scrub and sand dunes. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 3 hours. Montana de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

4 p.m., 8 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

The Cimo Brothers

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Folk, jazz. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-369-6100.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.

‘Ghosts of Christmas Past’ Walking Tour

6 to 8 p.m.

The curious history of the holidays in San Luis Obispo. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Arroyo Grande Holiday Caroling Party

6 to 9 p.m.

Holiday caroling party. Songbook provided. Heritage Square Park, Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande. Free.

Tiki Party & Trivia Night

6 to 9 p.m.

Christmas movie trivia night. Calwise Spirits Co., 3340 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-369-2662.

‘A Christmas Story’

7 p.m.

Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  