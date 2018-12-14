Empty Bowls community luncheon raises more than $44,000 for 5Cities Homeless Coalition

Grover Beach
The Empty Bowls community luncheon on Sept. 26 raised more than $44,000 for 5Cities Homeless Coalition programs and services in southern San Luis Obispo County.
More than 800 people ate soup and bread served by 30 local public servants and celebrities. They consumed more than 125 gallons of soup and dozens of loaves of bread provided by 25 local restaurants and bakeries, eating out of bowls selected from hundreds handmade and donated by local artists and students.
Money raised at Empty Bowls helps fund case management and a variety of programs and services, as well as providing direct financial assistance for families facing homelessness.
“Our challenge is to continue to provide help to our neighbors in need, while we are experiencing dramatic increases in requests,” says 5CHC Board President Mike Byrd.
San Luis Obispo County
Each year the SLO County Golden Retrievers hosts their largest fundraiser, Goldens in the Park. The event brings together hundreds of golden retriever owners and is open to all dogs, any breed, large and small, purebred, mixed and mutts.
This year, SLO County Golden Retrievers donated $1,500 to the Hospice SLO County’s Pet Peace of Mind Program.
The mission of the Pet Peace of Mind Program is to enhance and preserve the human-animal bond by enabling people with life-limiting illnesses to remain with their animal companions throughout their end-of-life journey.
Learn more about the Pet Peace of Mind Program on the Hospice SLO County website at www.hospiceslo.org/
Learn more about the SLO County Golden Retrievers at www.slocountygoldenretrievers.com/
